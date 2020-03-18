Bulgaria’s ban on entries from 16 countries: The order in full

Share this: Facebook

REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA

Ministry of Health

Minister of Health

O R D E R

No. RD-01-127/16 March 2020

Pursuant to Article 63, Paragraph 6 of the Health Act and in connection with a decision of the National Assembly for declaration of a state of emergency on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria from 13 March 2020 until 12 April 2020 and the spread of the COVID-19 disease on a global scale and the pandemic declared by the World Health Organization and the recommendations of the National Operations Staff established under Order No. R-37/26 February 2020 of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria,

I hereby ORDER

A temporarily ban on the entry into the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria from 00:00 hours on 18 March 2020 of nationals of the People’s Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh, the Republic of India, the Republic of Maldives, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the Kingdom of Spain, Italy, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Switzerland with the exceptions of individuals with permanent, long-term or extended residence on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria and the members of their families.

This Order shall be forwarded to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications, the Director of the Chief Directorate of Border Police, and the regional health inspectorates for their information and for execution.

The ban imposed by this Order shall remain in force until it is expressly repealed.

[Signature]

KIRIL ANANIEV

Minister of Health

