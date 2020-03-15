Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Bansko municipality calls on hotels not to accept new guests

The municipality of Bulgaria’s popular winter resort Bansko issued on March 15 a call to hotels not to accept new guests.
Owners, managers and staff of hotels in Bansko should advise guests of the regulations from the national crisis staff against coronavirus and oblige them to comply with them, according to the statement, signed by Bansko mayor Ivan Kadev.
The statement called for early termination of the stay of guests in hotel complexes and places of accommodation, according to the statement, posted on the municipality’s official website.
Free movement outside the hotel complexes and places of accommodation should be restricted, the statement said.
The statement said that places such as hairdressing and beauty salons in the municipality must be closed, while grocery stores, pharmacies, fuel stations, banking and insurance offices must comply with strict sanitary and hygienic conditions. If they did not, they would be shut down.
Residents of and visitors to Bansko municipality must discontinue all forms of group activities and comply with the national crisis staff’s sanitary and hygiene requirements, the statement said.
(Photo via banskoblog.com)