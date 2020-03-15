Bulgaria moves to provide liquidity support for businesses hard-hit by Covid-19 State of Emergency

Meeting in emergency session late at night on March 12, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov's Cabinet agreed to ask Parliament to declare a national State of Emergency to deal with Covid-19 new coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria now adds up to 23, counting in the 66-year-old woman who died on Wednesday and a total of 16 new cases, the national crisis staff against coronavirus said on the evening of March 12.

"The announcement of a State of Emergency will allow schools, kindergartens, universities, sports events, conferences to be closed," Borissov said.

He said that coronavirus was not that deadly "but the panic is great".

Such a declaration could involve a ban on Bulgarians travelling to countries subject to a travel ban. Citizens of at-risk countries would be barred from entering Bulgaria.

Borisssov said that nightclubs and bars should be closed immediately. Closing restaurants was a matter of dispute: "There are a lot of workers who still need to eat".

He said that his government wanted a state of emergency "to use both the police and the army so that we can take action against those who, for example, do not want to comply with a quarantine".



Schools and universities, where possible, could go over to distance learning, Borissov said.

He estimated that the losses to Bulgaria's economy because of Covid-19 could amount to three billion leva.

The border crossings between Serbia and Bulgaria at Oltomantsi, Strezimirovtsi and Bregovo have been closed until further notice as a step against the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus.

Traffic to and from Serbia is being diverted to pass through the Kalotina and Vrashka border checkpoints, Bulgarian National Radio said on March 12.

At Bulgaria's border with North Macedonia, travellers arriving from risky destinations will be processed only through the Gyueshevo checkpoint.

In other coronavirus-related developments in the past 24 hours:

Sofia municipality has ordered drivers of urban transport buses to stop selling tickets to passengers, as a move to protect drivers and not affect public transport operations through drivers falling ill.

Bulgaria's Traffic Police are reported to have been instructed that when stopping motorists, they should speak to them only from a distance of a metre.

Controversy has erupted around the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, not only for its decision to go ahead with fully-fledged Orthodox Easter services in April, but also some of the statements surrounding the decision. Messages from the Sofia metropolitanate and some church leaders have included that if people get ill, that is a result of a lack of faith and that “holy sacraments cannot transmit any contagion or disease as they are a medicine for mental and physical healing and health".

The American University in Bulgaria has announced the university's leadership has decided to perform all academic activities online in the 14-day period following the end of Spring Break.

Bulgaria's National Assembly has introduced restrictions against contacts between parliamentary journalists and MPs. In an ironic post on the Darik News website, a journalist expressed thanks to Parliament's leadership for protection of the press corps from infection by MPs.

The Iliyantsi market in Sofia was raided by numerous institutions on the morning of March 12 following an alleged connection between it and one of the confirmed cases in the Bulgarian capital city. It subsequently emerged that it was a matter of another location named Iliyantsi, a cargo railway station. Still, the authorities announced a number of breaches of tax and labour laws they had found at the market, shut down several stalls, and also disinfected the place. Meanwhile, the company managing the markets at Zhenzki Pazar, Dimitar Petkov and Rotonda began daily disinfection of the markets on March 11.

Bulgaria's Defence Ministry suspended until further notice its "Be A Soldier" recruitment drive that has seen military personnel visiting numerous cities and towns across Bulgaria for several months, displaying military equipment and seeking to entice young people into enlisting in the country's armed forces, which have a serious shortfall of personnel.

Because of the State of Emergency declared in Bulgaria to contain the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus, only passengers are being admitted to the buildings of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport.

Body temperature will be measured at the entrances.

By order of the Minister of Health, all retail outlets at Sofia Airport are closed, with the exception of food outlets and pharmacies.

Nineteen departing flights and 14 arriving flights scheduled for March 15 have been cancelled.

The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow, as the one-month state of emergency declared by Parliament on March 13 entitles the state authorities and the armed forces to restrict or prohibit civilian flights, if it is deemed necessary.

Bulgaria's Health Ministry said on March 13 that it was ordering a shutdown of kindergartens and schools, as well as shops, restaurants and entertainment establishments, until March 29. Supermarkets and pharmacies would remain open.

The order was prompted by the worsening epidemic situation in the country, which prompted Parliament to declare a state of emergency on March 13, the ministry said. The anti-epidemic measures were line with the recommendations of the national Covid-19 crisis staff.

All public events were banned, including sports and cultural events. The ministry went on to list cinemas, theatres, concert venues, sports and spa centres, as well as gyms as being affected.

Schools and kindergartens would suspend all activities, including extra-curricular ones.

Employers were advised to let their employees, when possible, to work from home. If not, they were instructed to put in place anti-epidemic measures, including disinfection of premises, keeping people with symptoms of infectious disease away from their premises, and hygiene training for their employees.

All medical consultations, planned surgeries and visitation in hospitals were also being suspended, the ministry said.

The order did not make any reference to travel restrictions within Bulgaria. It did not mention any restrictions on congregation in places of worship.

There were 11 cancelled flights at Sofia Airport that had been scheduled to depart on March 13, with destinations in Italy, Israel, Germany and Austria affected.

The airport’s departures page listed Wizz Air flight to Bologna (W64363) and Naples (W64369), alongside a Ryanair flight to Milan (FR8021) as cancelled.

Wizz Air flights to Israel - Tel Aviv (W64427) and Eilat (W64435) - were also off the schedule. The airline said earlier in the week that it was suspending all flights to Israel until March 23 and Italy until April 3.

The other cancellations at Sofia Airport were two Austrian Airlines flights to Vienna (OS796 and OS794), two Lufthansa flights to Munich (LH1703 and LH1705), as well as Bulgaria Air flights to Berlin (FB319) and Zurich (FB491).

The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow.