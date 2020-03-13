Coronavirus: Foreign Ministry urges Bulgarians not to travel abroad

Meeting in emergency session late at night on March 12, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov's Cabinet agreed to ask Parliament to declare a national State of Emergency to deal with Covid-19 new coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria now adds up to 23, counting in the 66-year-old woman who died on Wednesday and a total of 16 new cases, the national crisis staff against coronavirus said on the evening of March 12.

"The announcement of a State of Emergency will allow schools, kindergartens, universities, sports events, conferences to be closed," Borissov said.

He said that coronavirus was not that deadly "but the panic is great".

Such a declaration could involve a ban on Bulgarians travelling to countries subject to a travel ban. Citizens of at-risk countries would be barred from entering Bulgaria.

Borisssov said that nightclubs and bars should be closed immediately. Closing restaurants was a matter of dispute: "There are a lot of workers who still need to eat".

He said that his government wanted a state of emergency "to use both the police and the army so that we can take action against those who, for example, do not want to comply with a quarantine".



Schools and universities, where possible, could go over to distance learning, Borissov said.

He estimated that the losses to Bulgaria's economy because of Covid-19 could amount to three billion leva.

The border crossings between Serbia and Bulgaria at Oltomantsi, Strezimirovtsi and Bregovo have been closed until further notice as a step against the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus.

Traffic to and from Serbia is being diverted to pass through the Kalotina and Vrashka border checkpoints, Bulgarian National Radio said on March 12.

At Bulgaria's border with North Macedonia, travellers arriving from risky destinations will be processed only through the Gyueshevo checkpoint.

In other coronavirus-related developments in the past 24 hours:

Sofia municipality has ordered drivers of urban transport buses to stop selling tickets to passengers, as a move to protect drivers and not affect public transport operations through drivers falling ill.

Bulgaria's Traffic Police are reported to have been instructed that when stopping motorists, they should speak to them only from a distance of a metre.

Controversy has erupted around the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, not only for its decision to go ahead with fully-fledged Orthodox Easter services in April, but also some of the statements surrounding the decision. Messages from the Sofia metropolitanate and some church leaders have included that if people get ill, that is a result of a lack of faith and that “holy sacraments cannot transmit any contagion or disease as they are a medicine for mental and physical healing and health".

The American University in Bulgaria has announced the university's leadership has decided to perform all academic activities online in the 14-day period following the end of Spring Break.

Bulgaria's National Assembly has introduced restrictions against contacts between parliamentary journalists and MPs. In an ironic post on the Darik News website, a journalist expressed thanks to Parliament's leadership for protection of the press corps from infection by MPs.

The Iliyantsi market in Sofia was raided by numerous institutions on the morning of March 12 following an alleged connection between it and one of the confirmed cases in the Bulgarian capital city. It subsequently emerged that it was a matter of another location named Iliyantsi, a cargo railway station. Still, the authorities announced a number of breaches of tax and labour laws they had found at the market, shut down several stalls, and also disinfected the place. Meanwhile, the company managing the markets at Zhenzki Pazar, Dimitar Petkov and Rotonda began daily disinfection of the markets on March 11.

Bulgaria's Defence Ministry suspended until further notice its "Be A Soldier" recruitment drive that has seen military personnel visiting numerous cities and towns across Bulgaria for several months, displaying military equipment and seeking to entice young people into enlisting in the country's armed forces, which have a serious shortfall of personnel.

Following the confirmation of four cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, the country's government ordered a ban on all indoor cultural events, including closing theatres and cinemas.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov's Cabinet met in emergency session on the morning of March 8 to decide on measures recommended by the national crisis staff against new coronavirus.

The ban on cultural events nationwide went further than the crisis staff's recommendation, which was to impose the ban only in the two towns, Pleven and Gabrovo, where the cases had been confirmed.

Culture Minister Boil Banov proposed the nationwide ban, saying that "400 to 500 people in closed rooms for two to three hours are at high risk".

First and second league football matches will be played without the public, as will indoor sports events.

The Cabinet voted to ban the export of surgical masks and other protective equipment.

Borissov ordered the Interior Ministry and State Agency for National Security to act against speculation in such items.

He rejected a recommendation to close cities where coronavirus cases were confirmed.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev was ordered to go to Pleven and Gabrovo to inspect the situation in the two towns. Borissov ordered all members of his Cabinet to be available to him 24 hours a day and not to go to their ministries.

Borissov underlined the need for Bulgarians to exercise personal discipline and responsible behaviour and not to panic.

He spoke strongly against panic-buying and hoarding, saying that Bulgaria's large retail chains had sufficient stocks.

There were sufficient coronavirus test kits, he said. The Cabinet voted to make available to the Ministry of Health whatever funding it needed for masks and other equipment, and to provide extra beds.

Borissov said that at 2pm on March 7, he would meet representatives of large companies involved in the production of medical supplies.

Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the crisis staff against coronavirus, said that all people who had been in close contact with the patients with confirmed cases were being sought as a priority, following which all those in second-line contact would be sought.

Hospitals where there were confirmed cases are quarantined and may admit only cases of extreme emergency such as heart attacks and strokes.

In areas with confirmed cases, all school extra-curricular activities such as excursions are banned.

Useful links:

The European Commission's page on coronavirus response.

The World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe's page on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's page with updates and factfiles on new coronavirus.

All tests for Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria so far have proven negative, the head of the country's crisis staff against the disease told a morning news conference on March 7.

Six people admitted to the Military Medical Academy for observation and tests have completed their quarantine period and will be discharged after a second test proves negative, crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said.

New coronavirus is present in four of Bulgaria's neighbouring countries: 45 cases in Greece, nine in Romania, three in North Macedonia and one in Serbia, the morning briefing was told.

While there have been no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, an influenza epidemic is in effect in the country between March 6 and 11 inclusive, closing schools.

On March 6, the World Health Organization European Region said that Italy remained the country with the largest numbers of cases in Europe, with 769 new cases and 41 deaths reported to WHO over the previous 24 hours.

In the WHO European Region, there were 43 countries with confirmed cases as of 11.30pm Eastern European Time on March 6.

The list was Italy 4636, Germany 639, France 613, Spain 374, Switzerland 180, United Kingdom 167, Netherlands 128, Norway 113, Sweden 101, Austria 47, Greece 32, Iceland 26, San Marino 24, Denmark 23, Finland 19, Israel 19, Ireland 13, Portugal 13, Czech Republic 12, Croatia 11, Estonia 10, Azerbaijan 9, Georgia 9, Slovenia 9, Belgium 8, Romania 7, Belarus 6, Poland 5 Hungary 4, Russian Federation 4, North Macedonia 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2. WHO European Region said that there was one case each in Andorra, Armenia, Holy See, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine.

There were 11 cancelled flights at Sofia Airport that had been scheduled to depart on March 13, with destinations in Italy, Israel, Germany and Austria affected.

The airport’s departures page listed Wizz Air flight to Bologna (W64363) and Naples (W64369), alongside a Ryanair flight to Milan (FR8021) as cancelled.

Wizz Air flights to Israel - Tel Aviv (W64427) and Eilat (W64435) - were also off the schedule. The airline said earlier in the week that it was suspending all flights to Israel until March 23 and Italy until April 3.

The other cancellations at Sofia Airport were two Austrian Airlines flights to Vienna (OS796 and OS794), two Lufthansa flights to Munich (LH1703 and LH1705), as well as Bulgaria Air flights to Berlin (FB319) and Zurich (FB491).

The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow.