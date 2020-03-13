Bulgaria’s capital Sofia closes schools for a further week, shuts down public places, markets

Sofia municipality is taking new measures, co-ordinated with the national crisis staff against Covid-19 and the Ministry of Health, mayor Yordanka Fandukova said on March 13.
The measures, agreed by Sofia municipality’s operational headquarters, came as the National Assembly unanimously agreed to a government proposal for a month-long State of Emergency to respond to new coronavirus.
All schools in Sofia municipality are closed for a further week, as of March 16. This amounts to a further extension of the “flu vacation”.
Kindergartens remain open.
Public places such as cinemas, halls, galleries and all kinds of clubs – children’s, pensioners, entertainment – are closed.
Expanding social services with the possibility of delivering food and medicines to the homes of elderly people. This will involve volunteers from Sofia municipality and the Bulgarian Red Cross who have been specially trained.
All markets are closed.
Opportunities for employees to work from home or online must be maximised.
All night urban transport is suspended.
Enhanced disinfection measures in all spaces and institutions.
An awareness campaign and additional disinfection in neighbourhoods where the majority of residents are from the Roma minority.