2020 International Ballet Competition in Bulgaria’s Varna cancelled for lack of funds

What would have been the 29th International Ballet Competition in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city Varna, scheduled for July 2020, has been cancelled for lack of funds.

A notice on the website of the ballet competition said that it was “being postponed for technical reasons and will not be held this year”.

“Thank you for your interest in the competition and in the art of ballet, we rely upon your understanding and will remain in touch with you in the name of the dance that has always gathered us at the Varna Ballet Olympiad,” the notice said.

The Varna International Ballet Competition was established in 1964. It has attracted competitors from up to 40 countries.

Bulgarian National Radio reported that insufficient sponsorship and donations were the reason for the cancellation of the festival in 2020.

The head of the foundation that organises the competition, Dimitar Dimitrov, said: “The cost of conducting the competition is increasing every year, and the expectations of the world ballet community regarding the event are rising”.

Unfortunately, proceeds in recent years did not allow the 2020 competition to go ahead, he said.

“We rely solely on funding from sponsors, donors, and advertisers and are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years. But the donations attracted this year cannot provide funding for such a major international event as the world’s first and most prestigious ballet competition,” Dimitrov said.

(Photo via the website of the International Ballet Competition Varna)

