Number of flu epidemics declared in Bulgaria increases again

The number of declarations of influenza epidemics in districts and municipalities in Bulgaria rose further on the afternoon of January 27.

Newly-declared flu epidemic declarations include the districts of Varna, Sofia district (the district of the city of Sofia already had issued such a declaration), Smolyan and Pernik.

In all cases, the declarations in these districts take effect from January 28.

The Dobrich district declared flu epidemics in the municipalities of Dobrich, Balchik and General Toshevo as of January 28.

Earlier, a flu epidemic was declared in the city of Plovdiv, while the Blagoevgrad district issued a declaration covering the municipalities of Simitli, Kresna, Strumyani, Sandanski, Petrich, Razlog, Bansko, Belitsa and Yakoruda.

In all, more than a third of the 28 districts of Bulgaria are now subject to influenza epidemic declarations.

The declarations mean the closing of schools until February 5 inclusive and restrictions on planned operations and routine check-ups at medical facilities. Medical consultations for women and children are banned for the duration of the declaration.

(Photo: Iwan Beijes)

