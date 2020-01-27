Bulgaria’s Plovdiv declares flu epidemic, closing schools until February 6

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv has become the latest to declare an influenza epidemic, closing schools from January 28 until February 5 inclusive.

Schools in the Assenovgrad municipality in the Plovdiv district are closed as of January 27 because of a flu epidemic.

In Karlovo, Sopot and Kuklen, schools were closed last week because of flu.

The district of Bulgaria’s capital city, Sofia, announced last week that schools would be closed from January 27 to February 5 inclusive.

Other places in Bulgaria where schools are closed include the districts of Bourgas, Kurdzhali and Haskovo, and the municipalities of Lukovit, Sevlievo, Tryavna, Dryanovo, Blagoevgrad, Gotse Delchev, Satovcha, Garmen and Hadzhidimovo.

A flu epidemic declaration came into effect in the district of Veliko Turnovo on January 24.

In this year’s round of flu epidemic declarations, the first district to do so was Montana, as of January 22.

(Photo: Jeff Osborn/freeimages.com)

