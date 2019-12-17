New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria up 2.3% in January – November 2019

Share this: Facebook

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – November 2019 was 2.3 per cent higher than in January – November 2018, according to figures released on December 17 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In the first nine months of 2018, there were 31 773 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria. In January to November 2019, the figure was 32 511, ACEA said.

In November 2019, the number for Bulgaria was 2819, about 1.8 per cent higher than in November 2018.

In November 2019, EU demand for new passenger cars increased by 4.9 per cent, marking the third consecutive month of growth this year, ACEA said.

To a large extent this is the result of a low base of comparison, because in November 2018 registrations went down eight per cent, the association said.

With the exception of the United Kingdom (‐1.3 per cent) all major European markets posted growth in November 2019: Germany (+9.7 per cent), Spain (+2.3 per cent), Italy (+2.2 per cent) and France (+0.7 per cent).

Eleven months into the year, new car registrations across the European Union were almost back at levels from one year ago (‐0.3 per cent), thanks to the strong results of the past three months, ACEA said.

Nevertheless, four of the five major EU markets declined from January to November, most notably Spain (‐5.7 per cent) and the United Kingdom (‐2.7 per cent). Germany (+3.9 per cent) remains the only big market that recorded growth so far in 2019.

