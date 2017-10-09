Bulgaria’s exports to other EU countries up 11.2% in January – July 2017 but trade balance negative

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s exports to other European Union countries in January to July 2017 were 11.2 per cent higher than in January to July 2016, but the trade balance was negative, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 9, citing preliminary figures.

In the period January – July 2017 Bulgarian exports to the rest of the EU amounted to 19 468.7 million leva.

Among EU countries, Bulgaria main trading partners were Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece, France and Belgium which accounted for 68.6 per cent of the exports to the EU member states.

In July 2017, Bulgaria’s exports to the EU increased by 10.7 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 3 123.1 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo of the port of Rousse: Diego Delso)

