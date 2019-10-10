Bulgaria’s exports in January – August 2019 up 3.8% on annual basis

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Exports from Bulgaria in January to August 2019 were 3.8 per cent higher than in January to August 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 10, citing preliminary data.

The total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria in January to August 2019 was 37 900.9 million leva, the NSI said.

In August 2019 alone, Bulgaria’s total export of goods added up to 4761 million leva, about 1.1 per cent higher than in August 2018.

Imports into Bulgaria in January to August 2019 added up to 40 779.6 million leva, at CIF prices, about 0.4 per cent less than in January to August 2018.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments