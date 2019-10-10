EU-funded project to assist in improving road safety in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Six European Union countries, including Bulgaria, are to link up with experts from other EU countries who will help them improve their road safety as part of an EU-funded scheme, the European Commission has announced.

The three-year project is called the EU Road Safety Exchange and aims to tackle disparities in the road safety performance in different EU countries.

Six countries (Bulgaria, Greece, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, and Romania) looking to improve their safety records will link up with relevant experts from Austria, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden to share best practices on key issues such as reducing speed, building safe infrastructure and improving enforcement, data collection, and finding new measures to address the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

Romania has the worst road fatality rate in the EU and Bulgaria is in second place.

A statement by the European Commission said that the Commission and the EU member states have committed to the target of reducing fatalities and serious injuries on the roads by 50 per cent between 2020 and 2030.

(Photo: Erich Kasten/freeimages.com)

