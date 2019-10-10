Bulgaria’s Parliament approves declaration on EU accession talks with N Macedonia, Albania

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on October 10 to approve a framework declaration put forward by the government on the EU accession of the Republic of North Macedonia and of Albania.

The declaration had not been on the agenda of the October 10 sitting but was added at the proposal of MP Emil Hristov.

It was sponsored by four out of five of the parliamentary groups, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB, the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, government minority partner the United Patriots, and the National Assembly’s smallest group, Volya.

It was approved by 129 votes in favour, with four against and one abstention.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting the day before, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that the declaration spelt out support for the start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, because excluding them would be a mistake that could lead to instability in the region.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

Comments

comments