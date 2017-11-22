Sofia – Skopje deal on cutting roaming fees approved by Bulgarian government

Share this: Facebook

At a scheduled Cabinet meeting on November 22, Bulgaria’s government approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications and the counterpart ministry in Skopje on the reduction of international roaming tariffs for telecommunication services.

The document will be signed at the meeting of the governments of the two countries in Strumica on 23.

Through the deal, the two countries’ ministries agree to encourage mobile operators to conclude agreements between themselves that lead to a permanent reduction in retail prices of services in roaming for end-users. They are currently one of the highest in Europe – between 2.99 and 6.99 leva per minute and about 25 leva per megabyte.

