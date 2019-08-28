Bulgarian sappers to destroy corroded artillery shell found in Tvarditsa

Share this: Facebook

In the latest incident in recent days involving the finding of unexploded old munitions in Bulgaria, a highly corroded 122m artillery shell was found in the town of Tvarditsa, a Defence Ministry statement said.

An army unit from Sliven was deployed to examine and arrange the destruction of the shell, which was found to have no fuse, the statement said.

The team, led by Captain Gavrail Gandev, transported the projectile in accordance with safety regulations, the Defence Ministry said.

The shell is to be destroyed in a secure area, away from populated areas.

The Defence Ministry statement came a day after one announcing that an unexploded, highly corroded shell had been found near South Bus Station in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, leading temporarily to the closure of the bus station.

A day before that, on August 26, the Defence Ministry announced that three separate operations were being carried out in different places in Bulgaria to destroy corroded artillery shells found at various locations.

