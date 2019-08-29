Plovdiv holding ‘River Feast’ event on September 1

Share this: Facebook

Plovdiv, European Capital of Culture 2019, is holding a “River Feast” event on September 1, with a fireworks-music-and-light show, musical performances and sports activities.

The Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said that the event would be a celebration of the end of a summer that had been dynamic and rich in events, as well as the fifth anniversary of Plovdiv being awarded the European Capital of Culture title.

The setting for the event is the banks of the Maritsa River, on Maritsa Yug Boulevard between the International Fair Bridge and Adata Island.

The programme runs from 11am to 11pm, and entrance is free.

A special “fire picture” will illuminate the sky above the river after 10.30 p.m., using 23,000 pyrotechnic charges going off at a height of more than half a kilometre.

The show will be in the hands of Enigma Fireworks, the company responsible for the illuminations during the Plovdiv 2019 opening event in January.

The event will begin at 11am featuring sports activities organised in partnership with 360, a Bulgarian media company offering opportunities for adventurous way of life, a statement by the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said.

“For the brave there will be opportunities for two-metre-high jumps onto a huge inflatable jump cushion.”

Zlatko Ganchev, a free runner and stunt professional, and his colleagues will perform stunts jumping from a four-metre-high elevations.

Professional balancing act artists will slackline at a height of 10 metres above the water.

At 11.30am is the start of an air acrobatics show by three paragliders. Professional pilots Petyo Kyurkchiiski, Ilia Tanchev and Dimitar Boyadzhiev will be circling the area from above.

Popular Bulgarian performers — Mihaela Fileva, Grafa and Lyubo Kirov — will come on stage at 8 pm for the River Feast show.

Full details of the River Feast programme are available at the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation website.

