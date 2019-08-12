Bulgarian traffic police begin week-long operation against speeding

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian traffic police began on August 12 a week-long operation against speeding, the Interior Ministry said.

The operation, continuing to August 18 inclusive, is part an EU-wide one by European traffic police network TISPOL.

“Speeding offences are a common occurrence in all European countries. They are also recognised as the most serious cause of serious road accidents and road deaths in Europe,” the Interior Ministry said.

TISPOL said in a statement that officers will use a number of speed detection methods across all types of road.

“The purpose of the operation is to raise awareness of speeding dangers, and to remind drivers of the benefits to all road users of driving at speeds that are both legal and appropriate,” TISPOL said.

With the summer holiday season at its peak, traffic on Bulgaria’s major motorways, especially at the seaside, is intense. Bulgarian traffic police recently have carried out special operations on roads that have seen high fatal accident rates, such as on the Bourgas – Primorsko stretch.

Bulgaria has the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union, according to official EU statistics.

Interior Ministry provisional statistics showed that in August 2019, by the eighth day of the month there had been 193 accidents, leaving 14 people dead and 254 injured. A note on the ministry site said that more recent statistics were not available because the system was undergoing maintenance.

(Photo: Bulgaria Interior Ministry press centre)

