‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for the south-western district of Blagoevgrad because of forecast high temperatures for August 12.

All but four of Bulgaria’s remaining 27 districts are subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather because of high temperatures.

The four to which “Code Green” applies are Bulgaria’s three Black Sea coastal districts of Bourgas, Varna and Dobrich, and the southern district of Smolyan.

Weather forecasters said that on July 12, Sandanski in southern Bulgaria faced a forecast high of 39 degrees Celsius. Rousse, Vidin and Blagoevgrad were each set for a maximum high of 38 degrees.

The forecast high for Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia for Monday is 33 degrees, second city Plovdiv 36 degrees and Veliko Turnovo 36 degrees Celsius. All of Bulgaria’s major cities and towns were set for temperatures above 30 degrees.

The weather outlook for Bulgaria in the first half of the week is for average temperatures across the country reaching a maximum of 36 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms, along with slightly lower temperatures, are forecast for Thursday and Friday.

(Photo: Stacy Brumley/freeimages.com)

