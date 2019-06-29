Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra to have series of concerts at Vrana Palace in July 2019

Share this: Facebook

Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra is holding a series of four open-air concerts, from July 7 to 10 2019, at Vrana Palace.

Part of the cultural calendar of Sofia municipality, the series is entitled “Share the music at Vrana Palace”.

Organisers say that the series has something for everyone – an opera gala, symphonic and chamber concert and a children’s programme.

On July 7 at 8 pm, the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Philharmonic Choir will perform excerpts from operas by Verdi, Puccini and Bizet. Performers include soloists Vera Girginova – soprano, Petya Petrova – mezzo soprano, Georgi Sultanov – tenor and Ivaylo Dzhurov – bass. The laureates in the Gena Dimitrova national competition for young opera soprano Plamena Girginova and tenor Mihail Mihailov will perform. Excerpts from Carmen, Il Trovatore, Rigoletto, Traviata, Nabucco and La Boheme will be played, conducted by Hirofumi Yoshida.

On July 8 at 8pm, the Philharmonic String Quartet will perform a selection of chamber works by Mozart, Bach, Mendelssohn, M. Goleminov, Milcho Leviev, Astor Piazzola, among others.

On July 9 at 6pm, there is the performance catering for children, part of the Fortissimo Familia programme.

On July 10 at 8pm, virtuoso violinist Julian Rachlin will star in a performance of Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto number 2, which will be followed by Felix Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony. Maxim Eshkenazy will conduct.

Tickets are on sale via eventim.bg

(Photo of Vrana Palace: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

