Bulgaria records its highest Covid-19 death toll in a month in 2023

The deaths of 90 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in October, according to the government’s information portal.

This is Bulgaria’s highest Covid-19 death toll in a month in 2023.

In January 2023, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 71, with 38 in February, 43 in March, 68 in April, 57 in May, 41 in June, 16 in July, eight in August and 15 in September.

So far this year, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 447, while its Covid-19 death toll since reporting began is 38 555.

A total of 9228 new cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria were registered in October, bringing the total to date to 1 323 619.

The total of new cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria in October 2023 is by far the highest in Bulgaria this year.

A total of 3322 new cases were recorded in January, 1427 in February, 3256 in March, 4241 in April, 3247 in May, 1480 in June, 595 in July, 1139 in August and 3580 in September.

There are currently 5468 active cases, 2277 more than the 3191 in the October 1 report.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate currently is 61.92 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, higher than the 35.69 per 100 000 population reported on October 1.

There are 451 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 117 more than the figure a month ago. There are 26 in intensive care, five more than a month ago.

To date, 4 697 936 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 80 545 in October.

The November 1 report showed that in October, a total of 114 people completed the vaccination cycle.

A total of 994 325 people have received a booster dose, including 45 295 in October. All of the booster doses administered last month were of an adapted vaccine. A total of 121 755 people have received a booster dose of adapted vaccine.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

