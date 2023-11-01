Bulgaria’s road death toll in first 10 months of 2023 is 444

A total of 444 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first 10 months of 2023, according to provisional figures posted on November 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 22 more road deaths than at the same time in 2022, the ministry said.

Between January 1 and October 31 2023, there were 5836 road accidents in which people died or were injured. A total of 7633 people were injured.

In October, there were 642 road accidents in Bulgaria, leaving 49 dead and 818 injured.

In 2022, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to provisional figures published on February 21 by the European Commission.

Romania had the highest road death rate in the EU in 2022, at 86 deaths per one million inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria at 78 per million.

(Photo: Jennifer Shihab/freeimages.com)

