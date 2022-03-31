Weather warnings issued for Bulgaria for April 1 over forecast strong winds

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for 10 districts, mainly in the eastern part of the country, because of strong winds forecast for April 1.

The 10 districts are Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

The remaining 18 districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on Friday, also because of forecast strong winds.

(Photo: Photo: wwwuppertal/flickr.com)

