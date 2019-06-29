First gay pride rally held in North Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

Several hundred LGBT activists marched through the North Macedonian capital Skopje on June 29 for the country’s first Gay Pride Parade. Participants from Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, and the UK also took part in the festive rally.

North Macedonia is one of the last Balkan countries to hold such an event in the conservative region. The nation’s pro-EU government pushes to improve protection of minorities as it hopes to begin EU ascension talks.

(Photo: US embassy Skopje)

