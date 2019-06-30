Eurostat: 51% of Bulgarians use social networks

Share this: Facebook

About 51 per cent of Bulgarians participated in social networks in 2018, EU statistics agency Eurostat said in a report released to mark June 30, World Social Media Day.

As defined by Eurostat, social network participation includes activities such as creating a user profile, posting messages or other contributions to social networks.

In the 16 to 24 age group, the rate was 86 per cent, while among Bulgarians aged 65 to 74, the rate was eight per cent, Eurostat said.

Participation by Bulgarians in social networks has risen since Eurostat first started collecting data on the issue in 2011.

In that year, the overall figure among Bulgarians was 30 per cent. In the 16 to 24 age group, it was 68 per cent and among those aged from 65 to 74, two per cent.

Eurostat said that in the EU in 2018, 56 per cent of people aged 16 to 74 participated in social networks. In 2011, the figure was 38 per cent.

Among EU countries, the social network participation rate in 2018 was highest in Denmark (79 per cent), ahead of Belgium (73 per cent), Sweden and the United Kingdom (70 per cent). At the opposite end of the scale, this share was below 50 per cent in three EU countries: France (42 per cent), Italy (46 per cent) and Slovenia (49 per cent).

Among younger people aged 16 to 24 years, almost nine in 10 people in the EU participated in social networks (88 per cent). This share ranged from 77 per cent in France and 79 per cent in Italy to 97 per cent in the Czech Republic, Denmark and Croatia.

Among older people aged 65 to 74 years, almost a fifth (19 per cent) participated in social networks. This share ranged from per cent in Bulgaria and nine per cent in Greece to 46 per cent in Denmark, Eurostat said.

