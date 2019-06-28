Media regulator elects Svetoslav Kostov new head of Bulgarian National Radio

Share this: Facebook

Broadcast regulator the Council for Electronic Media elected Svetoslav Kostov, head of Radio Sofia, as the new director-general of public broadcaster Bulgarian National Radio.

The vote at the June 28 2019 meeting was three votes to two. Betina Zhoteva, Rositsa Elenova and Sofia Vladimirova backed Kostov while Ivo Atanasov and Ivelina Dimitrova voted for Mitko Dimitrov.

There were three other candidates, Valeriy Todorov, Daniela Manolova and the current director-general of BNR, Alexander Velev.

Kostov has a master’s degree in Bulgarian and French from Paisii Hilendarski University in Plovdiv. He interned at national radio in France.

He has led master classes in radio journalism at BNR, and lectures in radio journalism and sports commentary at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy. Kostov has worked for various newspapers and radio stations. He was a candidate in 2016 to head BNR.

The election was held after two days of hearings of the candidates. By current Bulgarian law, the director-general of BNR has a term of office of three years.

(Photo: BNR)

