Poll sees business climate in Bulgaria as having worsened in June 2019

A regular monthly poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that the country’s business climate is seen as having worsened in June 2019, with the poll results pulled down by opinions in the industry, construction and service sectors.

The polls in May and April had seen the business climate as improved. In March and February, the monthly polls had found the business climate in Bulgaria largely unchanged. In January, the business climate was seen as slightly improved compared with December.

In June 2019, the total business climate indicator was down by 1.3 percentage points compared with May, the NSI said.

The indicator in the industry sector was down by 1.1 percentage points, a result of managers changing their expectations for the coming six months from “better” to “the same”.

