Bulgarian PM’s GERB agrees to MRF proposal on ‘open’ party financing

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party has agreed to a proposal by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) to allow “open” financing for political parties from businesses and individuals after legislation is approved cutting state subsidies from 11 leva to one lev per vote in the most recent election.

The agreement was reached in talks on June 19, two days before Bulgaria’s National Assembly is due to vote on the second reading of amendments reducing the state subsidy for political parties and coalitions.

The move to allow “open funding” from companies and individuals was criticised by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party as intended to privatise Bulgaria’s political life.

MRF leader Mustafa Karadayi said that with a subsidy of one lev per vote in the most recent election, parties would not be able to fund their activities and campaigns.

