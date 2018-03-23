Bulgaria’s Sliven has the lowest average age for childbirth in the EU

Share this: Facebook

The average age of women at childbirth – all births, not only the first one – was lowest in the Bulgarian region of Sliven in 2016, at 25.1 years, among all EU regions.

This is according to statistics released by EU statistics agency Eurostat on March 23, which noted that the mean age of women at children was less than 27 in 22 regions of the EU – and all of these regions were in two EU countries, Bulgaria and Romania.

In 2016, the highest average age of women at childbirth was 33.8 years, in the Greek region of Voreios Tomeas Athinon.

On average across the entire EU, the mean age of women at childbirth was 30.6 years, Eurostat said.

The Bulgarian regions of Sliven (25.1 years), Yambol (25.4 years), Pazardzhik (25.8 years), Montana (25.9 years) and Vidin (26.2 years) were those where women were youngest when their children were born.

The regions of Giurgiu (26.2 years) and Călăraşi (26.3 years) recorded the lowest mean age of women at childbirth for Romania.

Five of the 12 regions with oldest mean age at childbirth were in London, Eurostat said.

The two regions of Medio Campidano and Nuoro in Italy, along with Paris in France, Heidelberg, Stadtkreis in Germany, Bizkaia in Spain and Byen København in Denmark completed the list of EU regions where women were on average 33 years old or more when their children were born, according to Eurostat.

(Photo: Ben Earwicker Garrison Photography, Boise, ID)

