Official: Bulgaria to hold parliamentary elections on October 2

Bulgaria will hold early parliamentary elections on October 2, according to a decree signed by President Roumen Radev.

The 47th National Assembly will be dissolved as of August 2.

A caretaker government, headed by Gulub Donev, will take office on August 2.

Radev will present the tasks and priorities of the caretaker government at a ceremony at noon on Tuesday.

The steps taken by Radev follow the procedure to hand over three mandates to seek to form a government having proven fruitless.

The October 2 2022 vote will be Bulgaria’s fourth parliamentary elections in two years.

The Kiril Petkov government that took office in December 2021 was ousted in a vote of no confidence in June, with the majority to remove the government made possible by the votes of erstwhile ruling coalition partner ITN.

