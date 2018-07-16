Ten pimps held in international bust of forced prostitution ring luring Bulgarian women to France

Share this: Facebook

A joint action day in France, Bulgaria and Germany on July 3 resulted in searches of more than 20 locations and the arrest of 10 pimps, EU judicial co-operation unit Eurojust said on July 16.

The pimps had been operating since 2015, promising young Bulgarian women legal employment in France.

The women were transported first to Germany and then to Strasbourg and Annecy, where they were forced into sex work. The women were compelled to give their earnings to the pimps, who kept the women under close watch.

Eurojust held two co-ordination meetings, which led to the signing of a joint investigation team (JIT) agreement between France and Bulgaria. Eurojust also provided funding for the JIT.

The joint action day was carried out by authorities from JIRS Nancy, the Bulgarian Prosecutor General and the Prosecutor’s Office of Oryahovo.

The pimps were arrested in France, Bulgaria and Germany, charged with pimping, trafficking in human beings, organised crime and money laundering.

At the time of the arrests, several prostitutes were put in contact with support groups and organisations to help them return safely to their country, Eurojust said.

(Photo: Joseph Morris/freeimages.com)

