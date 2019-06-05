Bulgaria to nominate former minister Pavlova for EIB vice-president

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet decided on June 5 to nominate Lilyana Pavlova as vice-president and member of the European Investment Bank (EIB) management committee.

Under the current rotation agreement with eight other Eastern European countries, Bulgaria will appoint one of the bank’s eight vice-presidents for a three-year term, which will start in September.

Pavlova had extensive experience in financial management, project management and co-operation with European institutions, the Cabinet said. Her nomination would be communicated to the EIB following consultations with the other eight countries – Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Pavlova has served in all three administrations of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov – as deputy regional development minister between 2009 and 2011, when she was promoted to regional development minister, a position she held until 2013 and reprised in 2014-2017 in the second Borissov government.

In the current administration, she was appointed in 2017 as minister in charge of Bulgaria’s six-month EU presidency (January-June 2018), until the position was closed late last year.

She stood for election to the European Parliament and was due to take an MEP seat in the next European legislature.

(Lilyana Pavlova photo: government.bg)

