Exports from Bulgaria up 10.9% in January-February 2019 on annual basis

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In the period January – February 2019 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 9.2 billion leva, about 10.9 per cent more than in the first two months of 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 12, citing preliminary figures.

In February 2019 the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 4 643.2 million leva, an increase of 18.9 per cent compared with February 2018, the NSI said.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in the period January – February 2019 amounted to 10 129.6 million leva (at CIF prices), 5.2 per cent more than the same period of 2018.

In February 2019, total imports of goods increased by 12.6 per cent compared with February 2018 and added up to 5 144.7 million leva.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: ephe drin/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments