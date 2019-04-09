Brexit: 28 ‘information days’ held for Bulgarian community in UK

Share this: Facebook

The labour and social policy office at the Bulgarian embassy in London has held 28 “information days” for the Bulgarian community in the UK since the beginning of 2019 to advise them on steps to secure their rights after Brexit, the Labour and Social Policy Ministry said.

In March and April, meetings were held in London, Oxford, Crewe, Coventry, Newcastle, Glasgow, Exeter, Truro and Plymouth, the ministry said.

The UK has launched an EU Settlement Scheme to enable EU citizens, including Bulgarians, and citizens of the EEA to apply for settled and pre-settled status. Launched on March 30, the scheme also enables applications to be made with an identity card, the Bulgarian Labour and Social Policy Ministry said.

Applications are free of charge and may be submitted via https://www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families/applying-for-settled-status.

The settlement scheme will be implemented by the British authorities even if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement.

In the event of a “hard” Brexit, Bulgarian citizens residing in the United Kingdom will be able to apply for settlement status up to December 31 2020, the ministry said. In this case, applicants must have been resident in the UK up to April 12 2019.

(Photo of the Bulgarian embassy in London: mlsp.government.bg)

