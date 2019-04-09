Brexit: European Council adopts regulation on visa-free travel to Schengen by UK citizens

Share this: Facebook

The European Council said that it had on April 9 adopted a regulation setting out that, following Brexit, UK citizens coming to the Schengen area for a short stay (90 days in any 180 days) will be granted visa free travel.

The next step will be for the text to be signed by the European Parliament and the Council and published in the Official Journal.

According to EU rules, visa exemption is granted on condition of reciprocity, the Council said.

The government of the United Kingdom has said that it does not intend to require a visa from EU citizens travelling to the UK for short stays, the statement said.

“In the event that the United Kingdom introduces a visa requirement for nationals of at least one member state in the future, the existing reciprocity mechanism would apply and the three EU institutions and the member states would undertake to act without delay in applying the mechanism.”

The European Commission would monitor the respect of the principle of reciprocity on a continuous basis and immediately inform the European Parliament and the Council of any developments which could endanger the respect of this principle, the statement said.

