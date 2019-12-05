More than 100 tons of chicken with salmonella reached Bulgarian market – report

Share this: Facebook

At least 100 tons of chicken infected with salmonella has reached the Bulgarian market, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency told public broadcaster Bulgarian National Radio on December 5.

Some of the meat, imported from Poland, has been seized and so far there are no reporters of consumers infected with salmonella, the agency said.

Dr Kremena Stoeva of the Food Safety Agency told BNR that with regard to the chicken meat imported from Poland there had been “not just one or two notifications, with Bulgaria as an affected country, we have already received 16”.

Stoeva declined to say when the first alert from the European Rapid Response System was received.

“But the agency has taken appropriate action on each notification that has been received,” she said.

In spite of the measures, a huge amount of Polish chicken meat with salmonella had reached Bulgaria.

Salmonella is not resistant to high temperatures and, if the meat is cooked, there is no risk of infection, Stoeva told BNR.

(Photo: ©Patrizio Martorana)

