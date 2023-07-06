Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast thunderstorms, heavy rains for July 7

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for three districts for July 7 because of forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The three districts are Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte and Shoumen.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for 12 districts for Friday, also because of forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The 12 districts are Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Razgrad and Rousse.

The remaining 13 districts in Bulgaria are classified as Code Green for July 7, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

