Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 3665 active cases, 535 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 68 in the past 24 hours to a total of 3665, according to data posted on July 13 by the national information system.

The number patients in hospital is 535, an increase of three. Thirty-three are in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus has risen by 77, following 1198 PCR tests in the past 24 hours. To date, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, there have been 7252 confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.

Both the number of newly-confirmed cases and the number of samples tested are lower than has been the case for several days because fewer laboratories operate on Sunday.

Of the 77 new cases, 31 are in the city of Sofia.

A total of 3319 people have recovered from the virus, eight in the past 24 hours.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by five in the past 24 hours to a total of 511.

The death toll has risen by one to a total of 268. A 52-year-old man who had pneumonia and no other concomitant diseases died in the past day.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments