Bulgaria’s May 2020 exports drop by 21% y/y, imports down by 28%

Bulgaria’s exports in May 2020 added up to 3.74 billion leva, a decrease of 21.4 per cent compared with May 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 13.

In the first five months of 2020, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 21.75 billion leva in FOB (free on board) prices, about 8.1 per cent less than January – May 2019, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – May 2020 amounted to 23.41 billion leva at CIF prices (with cost, insurance and freight to the border included), which was 12.7 per cent less than the same period of 2019.

In May 2020, total imports of goods into Bulgaria decreased by 28.4 per cent compared with the same month 2019, adding up to 4.05 billion leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the first five months of 2020 and amounted to 1.66 billion leva.

In May 2020 the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative and added up to 305.5 million leva, the NSI said.

Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency on March 13 because of the Covid-19 global pandemic. The State of Emergency remained in force until May 13, when it was succeeded by the declaration of an epidemic. That declaration has been extended several times, most recently to end-July.

