Bulgaria’s Deputy Energy Minister latest to submit resignation over apartments controversy

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Krassimir Purvanov has submitted his resignation as Deputy Minister of Energy, the Energy Ministry said in a brief statement on March 26.

The statement did not say why he was resigning, but the move followed reports naming Purvanov as among ruling majority politicians who allegedly benefited from below-market prices for real estate acquisitions.

A day earlier, Purvanov denied wrongdoing in connection with the acquisition from the Arteks Engineering company of an apartment and two garages in Sofia’s Iztok residential area.

His resignation followed those submitted on March 24, of Tsetska Tsacheva as Justice Minister and Vanya Koleva as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports.

On March 23, the Prosecutor’s Office said that Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission was to investigate four politicians in connection with alleged cut-price apartment acquisitions: Tsacheva, Koleva, parliamentary culture and media committee head Vezdhi Rashidov and GERB parliamentary leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov, as well as Arteks Engineering.

All four have denied wrongdoing, as has Arteks Engineering, which has threatened court action in connection with media reports and public statements damaging its reputation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly and a senior member of GERB, Tsveta Karayancheva, told the media on March 26 that the future of Tsvetanov would be discussed by the party’s executive on March 27, after Tsvetanov’s return from an official visit to the United States.

Tsacheva’s resignation, which like that of Koleva, has been accepted by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov. It is due to be voted on by Parliament. Tsacheva has taken leave pending this vote. Deputy Justice Minister Desislava Ahladova has been appointed acting Justice Minister.

(Photo of Purvanov: Bulgaria’s Energy Ministry)

Comments

comments