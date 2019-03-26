Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry condemns missile attacks from Gaza on Israel

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is deeply concerned over the reported launch of missiles early in the morning on March 25 from Gaza Strip against the territory of Israel which have resulted in civilian Israeli casualties.

“We strongly condemn this act of terror targeting civilians and civilian populated areas and call on the parties concerned to show restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions which is likely to entail further bloodshed and casualties. We sympathize with those injured in the attack and wish them a speedy recovery,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The statement said that Bulgaria reiterates its support to the efforts to secure a peaceful, lasting and just settlement of the conflict in the Middle East in line with principles agreed on by the Middle East Quartet.

Earlier, in a message on Twitter, Nikolai Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and a former foreign minister of Bulgaria, said: “Today’s firing of a rocket from #Gaza towards #Israel, which hit a house north of Tel Aviv and injured seven people, is absolutely unacceptable. This is an extremely serious incident! #UN is working intensely with #Egypt and all sides but situation remains VERY tense”.

The EU’s foreign policy arm, the European External Action Service (EEAS), said rocket attacks from Gaza and any other violent actions or provocations by Palestinian militants in Gaza must stop immediately.

“The European Union reiterates its fundamental commitment to the security of Israel.”

In the wake of the Israeli reaction, the first priority for all must now be for de-escalation and maximum restraint, in order to re-establish calm and to protect the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, the EEAS said.

“The EU reiterates its full support to the efforts of Egypt and the UN to reduce tensions and to alleviate the situation for the people in Gaza,” the statement said.

