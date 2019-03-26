Sofia Opera to present four performances of Mozart’s Don Giovanni in April 2019

Share this: Facebook

Sofia Opera and Ballet is to present four performances of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni in April 2019.

The production is to be directed by Argentina’s Hugo De Ana, who has directed previous productions in Bulgaria of Aida, Norma and Samson and Delilah.

As director, set and costume designer, De Ana has staged more than 60 productions, including at the Teatro dell’Opera in Rome, the Liceo in Barcelona, Teatro Real in Madrid, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and La Scala. At the Israeli Opera he directed and designed Tosca and Turandot (Puccini) at the Opera Festival in Caesarea.

The performance will star soprano Anna Tomowa-Sintow and soloists including Vito Priante and Petar Naidenov.

Mozart’s Don Giovanni, with the libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, was first performed in October 1787 in Prague. The Vienna premiere of the work was in May 1788. In a media statement, Sofia Opera and Ballet said that Don Giovanni was first performed in the Bulgarian capital city in 1930.

The performances are on April 18, 19 and 20, at 7pm, and on April 21 at 4pm.

Tickets are available from the box office at Sofia Opera and Ballet, 1 Vrabcha Street, at EasyPay cash desks, and via eventim.bg and operasofia.bg.

