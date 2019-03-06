Bulgaria’s first ambassador to Saudi Arabia arrives in Riyadh

Share this: Facebook

Dimitar Abadzhiev, the newly-appointed Bulgarian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has arrived in Riyadh, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on March 6.

The Foreign Ministry said that the two countries had had diplomatic relations since 1995, but until now there had been no Bulgarian diplomatic representation in Riyadh.

Abadzhiev is the first Bulgarian ambassador to fulfill his duties from the Saudi capital.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said during a visit to Saudi Arabia in November 2017 that his government would open an embassy in Riyadh.

Abadzhiev, a former MP who became Bulgaria’s consul-general in Shanghai in June 2015 and who in October 2016 became his country’s ambassador to Slovenia, was nominated as ambassador to Saudi Arabia in September 2018.

The statement said that at a meeting in Brussels in early February with her Saudi counterpart, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that Bulgarian companies were interested in taking part in new engineering and construction projects in the country.

The two countries are working to create a joint venture to implement projects in the production of fodder and meat exports from Bulgaria to Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo: mfa.bg)

