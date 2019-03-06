North Macedonia changes names of 136 institutions

Share this: Facebook

The government in Skopje has decided to change the names of 136 state institutions, by removing the “Macedonian” and “Republic of Macedonia” part.

Some of these institutions will bear the prefix “north”, while some of them will bear the prefix “national”, in compliance with the Prespa Agreement and the constitutional amendments that have been made.

The government, parliament, presidency, ministries, courts, state owned banks will include the new name “Republic of North Macedonia”.

The philharmonic orchestra will be renamed. The “Macedonian” part will be replaced with “National”. The same will be done with the Opera. Meanwhile, the state-run TV network will be called “National Radio-Television Skopje”.

