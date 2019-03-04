Ethnic issues, foreign policy key in North Macedonia presidential campaign

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The candidates who will stand in the Republic of North Macedonia’s April 21 2019 presidential elections have now been confirmed.

They are Stevo Pendarovski, nominated by ruling party SDSM; Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova proposed by the largest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE and the independent candidate, Blerim Reka, who has the backing of the Albanian opposition.

The three candidates have launched their first messages, focusing on ethnic issues and foreign policy.

Pendarovski said that the president’s responsibility is a big one, while pledging that if elected, he will represent all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments