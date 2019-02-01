Embassy of Israel to Bulgaria sharply criticises visit by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

Share this: Facebook

Following the visit to Bulgaria by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, it is important to remember that Iran is not a reliable partner to democracies, the embassy in Sofia of the State of Israel said.

“In fact, Iran is ruled by a radical and oppressive regime. Its fundamental Shiite ideology stands in clear contradiction to the values cherished by democracies: individual freedoms and human rights,” Israel’s embassy to Bulgaria said.

“Iran is executing an aggressive, hegemonic policy that constitutes a major threat to world peace and security, including Middle East and Europe,” the embassy said.

Iran’s actions have major impact on the lives of Europeans, Bulgarians including waves of refugees, increased terror, crime and economic damages, cyber warfare. Its ballistic program is a far greater threat to Europe.

Lastly, the leaders of Iran publicly announce their plan to destroy Israel, denying its right to exist.

Extreme views that can be easily shifted to any other country and people, the embassy said.

During his visit to Bulgaria, Aragchi held talks at the Foreign Ministry with minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, who affirmed support for the Iran Nuclear Deal, and expressed high hopes for bilateral dialogue between Bulgaria and Iran.

