Bulgarian Foreign Minister, in talks with Iranian deputy FM, affirms support for Iran Nuclear Deal

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva held talks on January 30 with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and confirmed Bulgaria’s support for the EU position on the agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

A statement by Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that Zaharieva and Araghchi, whose portfolio at the Iranian Foreign Ministry is legal and international affairs, discussed “bilateral relations and topical issues on the international agenda”.

After Zaharieva restated Bulgarian support for the EU position on the Iran nuclear deal, Araghchi expressed hope that the EU would follow through on the commitments under the plan, the statement said.

In 2018, after US President Trump announced withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that this was deeply regrettable.

“As long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments, as it has been doing so far and has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 10 consecutive reports, the EU will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal,” Mogherini said at the time.

Zaharieva noted the development of high-level political dialogue between Bulgaria and Iran and recalled the visit by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov to Tehran in 2016, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement said.

“Now we have to take advantage of the accumulated momentum in our relations. Conducting political consultations is a good opportunity and an important mechanism for discussing all issues of mutual interest as well as other topical issues,” Zaharieva said.

