Unemployment in Bulgaria 5.2% in December 2018, youth unemployment rose

Unemployment in Bulgaria in December 2018 was 5.2 per cent, unchanged from November and down from 5.7 per cent in December 2017, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released by European Union statistics agency Eurostat on January 31.

The figure of 5.2 per cent in December 2018 represented about 171 000 people, according to Eurostat. While the percentage was the same as in November, the figure for that month represented about 172 000 people.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria, in percentage terms, rose from 11.5 per cent in December 2017 to 12.8 per cent in December 2018, according to Eurostat. However, the statistics agency’s estimates were that both percentages represented about 19 000 people among Bulgaria’s under-25s.

Bulgaria’s December 2018 unemployment rate was below the EU average for that month, which was 6.6 per cent, stable compared with November 2018 and down from 7.2 per cent in December 2017. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

