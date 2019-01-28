Bulgaria’s Vratsa district latest to declare influenza epidemic

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s district of Vratsa has become the latest to declare a flu epidemic, the 23rd to do so out of the country’s total of 28 districts in the past fortnight.

The declaration takes effect as of January 29, and a decision on closing schools throughout the Vratsa district is pending. However, even before the declaration on January 28, twenty-two schools in Vratsa were closed because of flu.

On January 28, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Education said that more than 1370 schools and kindergartens across the country were closed.

This includes 267 in the city of Sofia, 124 in the Blagoevgrad district, 105 in the Pleven district and 41 in the Kyustendil district.

In the city of Sofia and the Pleven district, schools are closed until February 6, counting the one-day scheduled school holiday on February 5.

In Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, schools are closed until February 1 inclusive, meaning that classes resume on February 4.

Apart from those places in Bulgaria where schools are closed because of flu, eight schools in the Smolyan district were closed on January 28 because of the heavy snowfall that has left the district in a state of emergency for the past three days.

(Photo: Paul Barker/sxc.hu)

