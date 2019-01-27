Flu epidemic declarations now cover most districts in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Declarations of flu epidemics now cover 22 out of 28 districts in Bulgaria, with schools closed into the coming week.

The most recent declarations were in the districts of Rousse and Pleven, where schools will remain closed until February 4.

A flu epidemic was declared in Razgrad on January 25.

Flu declarations come into effect on January 28 in the city of Sofia, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil. In the Bulgarian capital city, schools will be closed until February 4 because of the flu epidemic, but February 5 is a scheduled school holiday, so classes resume only on February 6.

In Plovdiv, the suspension of classes has been extended until February 1, and in Pazardzhik, up to January 29.

In Yambol, the closure of schools has been extended to January 29.

In the district of Silistra, the flu epidemic declaration has been lifted.

At the Military Medical Academy in Sofia, a special emergency room for treating influenza patients has been set up.

Reports on January 26 said that there were no vacant beds at Shoumen hospital.

The full list of districts where flu epidemics have been declared is Sofia (both the region and the city), Plovdiv, Varna, Bourgas, Rousse, Vidin, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Razgrad, Dobrich, Shoumen, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil.

(Photo: Jeff Osborn/freeimages.com)

