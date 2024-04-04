European Parliament 2024 elections: 348 701 first-time voters in Bulgaria – estimate

In Bulgaria, a total of 348 701 people have reached voting age since the previous European Parliament elections in 2019, making them eligible to be first-time voters in the country’s European Parliament elections on June 9 2024, EU statistics agency Eurostat said in estimates published on April 4.

In all, 6 158 936 people in Bulgaria will be eligible to vote in the June 2024 European Parliament elections.

Eurostat said that when it comes to first-time voters the highest numbers are expected in Germany (5.1 million persons), France (four million) and Italy (2.8 million).

The lowest numbers are expected in Malta (20 000 persons), Cyprus (37 000) and Estonia (70 000).

The highest shares of first-time voters are expected in Belgium, France and Germany with 9.7 per cent, eight per cent and 7.9 per cent of all eligible voters, respectively.

National estimates show that, on the election dates, the highest numbers of eligible voters are expected in Germany (64.9 million people), France (49.7 million) and Italy (47 million).

The lowest numbers are expected in Malta (0.4 million), Luxembourg (0.5 million) and Cyprus (0.7 million).

The 2024 European Parliament elections are being held from June 6 to 9, in the bloc’s 27 member states.

The dates are:

June 6 – the Netherlands

June 7 – Czechia (June 7-8), Ireland

June 8 – Latvia, Malta, Slovakia, Italy (June 8-9)

June 9 – Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!